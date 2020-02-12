Karen Hauer is ringing in the changes! The Strictly come Dancing star took to Instagram on Wednesday to unveil her dramatic hair transformation – and she looks incredible. Karen, 37, shared a short video to debut her new look, which has seen her swap her dark pixie crop for a peroxide blonde colour. "Fresh new day, fresh new colour," she captioned the video, adding the hashtag #reinventyourself. Her fans and famous friends loved the bold look, with Katya Jones writing: "Shut up!!!!" in the comments. Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts added: "Oooooo she sassy!" along with a crown emoji.

Karen is no stranger to experimenting with her hair. Over the years, she has rocked the bob cut, a quiff with both sides of her head ultra-short, and long luscious black hair. Karen previously opened up to HELLO! about feeling liberated with short hair, and how she decided to get a new haircut the day after the Strictly final in December 2018. She said: "It is almost like I am on a self-discovery path, and I find it quite refreshing, a kind of release that I am allowing myself to change and to be okay with it, and if people don’t like it that's fine with me." The star had been inspired by Emma Willis' hair, and added: "I loved it and knew that's what I wanted. What better time to do it, having finished Strictly."

Karen’s new look has no doubt had the seal of approval from her partner, opera singer David Webb. The couple have been dating for just over a year, and are clearly head-over-heels. In November, they gave their first joint interview to HELLO!, and shared how much they mean to each other. Karen gushed: "He's my rock. It's so nice to have someone that understands and accepts me, doesn't judge and doesn't try to change me in any way. Everyone just falls in love with him too, because he has such a beautiful soul." David was equally complimentary about his girlfriend, saying: "Karen inspires me to be the best version of myself. I'm the luckiest man on this earth."