Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s son Reign recently underwent a huge hair transformation and had his long locks shaved off, but his new appearance has divided fans.

While there’s no denying the five-year-old looks adorable both with hair and without, there’s something fans still can’t agree on - whether he looks most like his mum or his dad.

Scott posted an Instagram photo of Reign sporting his new buzz cut which sparked a debate from his followers over who he takes after.

"Yes!!!!! Been waiting for this day just purely for curiosity if he’d look more like you or Kourtney," commented a fan.

Because until now Reign had never had his hair cut, making it a little tricky to see his features clearly.

Scott posted the cute photo of his youngest child

So what is the verdict? Does Reign look more like Kourtney, 41, or Scott, 37?

Many suggested it’s his dad’s genes that are stronger and insisted: "He’s sooo cute! Just like his daddy!" and "He looks just like Scott when he was a kiddo”.

Others pointed out the similarity to Scott’s late father and said Reign is the "spitting image" of him.

Then there are those who wrote: "He got Scott [sic] colors but his moms features, the lips the nose the big eyes all Kourt…I think all of their kids look like both of them."

Reign's hair before he had it cut off

But actually the person most people think Reign looks like is his older sister Penelope, who is eight.

"Looks like Penelope," a fan wrote. "But Penelope and Reign don’t look like Scott or Kourtney."

Many others agreed, with some chiming in to point out how alike all three siblings, including Mason, ten, are to one another.

Regardless of who he resembles most, there was something most people agreed on.

Scott with daughter, Penelope

Despite the fact Kourtney and Scott couldn’t make their own relationship work, they definitely produced “beautiful children”.

The pair have been co-parenting their kids and despite COVID-19 lockdown making life a little more difficult, they’ve managed to make it work.

"I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses…I try to schedule my work on those days," she explained on an Instagram Live in April. "I think it’s even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house. They have their own dog over there. It’s just a different vibe in the different houses."

