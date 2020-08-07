Janette Manrara dyes hair for first time in ten years - see the amazing results We love the new transformation!

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara has unveiled her gorgeous newly-dyed hair - and we are obsessed! The professional dancer took to her Instagram Stories to share a video from the salon, and she surprisingly revealed that she was getting her tresses coloured for the first time in ten years.

Known for her dark brunette hair, the 36-year-old decided to keep her locks brown but opted for a tone a few shades lighter. "First colour in ten years," she wrote across the story.

The hair transformation comes shortly after Janette and her husband, Strictly co-star Aljaz Skorjanec, celebrated their third wedding anniversary with a trip to a luxury resort in Tenerife. The lovebirds certainly made the most of the lovely weather and the pool, sharing a series of envy-inducing photos of their holiday to Instagram.

The couple married on 15 July 2017 in London, at a star-studded ceremony attended by many Strictly celebrities, from their colleague Anton du Beke to former contestants Louise Redknapp, Judy Murray, Daisy Lowe and Ore Oduba. The couple then celebrated their wedding again in Florida and in Aljaz's native Slovenia.

In May, Janette revealed she would love to start a family with her husband sometime in the future. Whilst speaking to good friend Gorka Marquez on an Instagram live, she jokingly admitted that she and Aljaz were going to have a baby.

"Aljaz and I are going to have a baby and move to Manchester," she told the Strictly dancer, before telling him that they could then raise their children together. "That's it. Done," she added.

Last year, Aljaz and Janette opened their hearts about their fairytale marriage and baby plans in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad," Janette previously revealed.

"So it's definitely going to happen. When, we don't know, we'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly. A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment, that is the priority."