Holly Willoughby reveals her morning bed hair - and it's still immaculate The ITV star looks glam even when she wakes up...

We all know how chic Holly Willoughby looks on-screen, but how about when she wakes up? Well, on Tuesday morning, the ITV favourite shared an insight into her home life, uploading a snap of her with messy, bed-like hair and her cuter-than-cute cat in tow. Holly, 38, may have sported hair with a slight kink - but doesn't her 'do still look gorgeous? We wish we looked like this when we wake up! The This Morning star was bright an early and looked to be having a moment with her cat - the picture showed the two of them staring at each other. Cute right?

Holly's 'bed hair' is still so stylish

The Celebrity Juice star is the face of hair company Garnier Nutrisse and earlier this year, she told her 5.9 million Instagram fans that she does indeed use the brand's 10.01 hair dye to keep her mane fresh and vibrant. Holly said: "So, probably my most asked question on social media is, do I actually dye my own hair using Garnier Nutrisse Blonde? And the answer is YES."

Holly uses Garnier Nutrisse to colour her hair

She added: "I mean, I can't believe it comes as that much of a surprise to people. Although saying that, I can, in a way, because when I first started using it, and Garnier approached me to be their brand ambassador, I thought 'I'd love to, I use loads of your other products but I'm not sure you're going to get me to the right blonde. I'm not sure you can get me MY blonde - the Holly Blonde. "

MORE: Holly Willoughby's Instagram fans are going crazy for her tartan skirt on This Morning

She added: "And it did and I was completely surprised. So the answer to that is yes I do and you should try it because it leaves your hair really soft and shiny, and the blonde that you wanna be."

READ: Holly Willoughby is a total style queen in her autumnal leather skirt