Alison Hammond has sparked some serious hair envy with her fans after sharing a photo of her latest hairstyle. The This Morning presenter took to Instagram to show off her gorgeous hair, which was teased into a sleek, straight style that fell to her shoulders.

"Hair body goals!! Have a hair raising day yall," Alison wrote next to the photo. It showed the TV star standing in the garden dressed in a bright red frock with flawless makeup, including matching red lipstick. Fans were quick to compliment the 45-year-old on her new look, with one writing: "Beautiful Alison... Please don't cut your hair... Let it grow...," while a second added: "Loving that hairstyle on you."

Although she has tended to stick to her shorter length and lush dark colour, Alison did try out caramel-coloured highlights back in 2019, much to the delight of her fans. She has also never been afraid to experiment with different styles, from big, bouncy curls to braids. The mother-of-one regularly switches up her look, but her latest style has got to be one of our favourites.

One thing we do know is that Alison clearly has a select few beauty products she uses, as she accidentally mistook a hair mask for body moisturiser on This Morning! During a beauty segment with Rochelle Humes, Alison was seen rubbing the hair treatment across her legs before Rochelle jumped in to correct her. "This is for your hair, honey. This is a hair mask," said Rochelle, before Alison replied: "Oh I thought it was for your body." Rochelle then joked: "Are your legs hairy? Do they need treatment?"

