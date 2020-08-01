Holly Willoughby reveals gorgeous new hair in stunning makeup-free selfie The This Morning star is currently enjoying her summer break

Holly Willoughby made a triumphant return to social media on Saturday – and she looks better than ever!

The This Morning star is currently enjoying her summer break from the show, and it definitely appears to be agreeing with her.

Looking sun-kissed and radiant in a makeup-free selfie, Holly soaked up the rays from her garden while showing off some much longer locks.

Fans were quick to notice her new hairstyle, which usually sits above her shoulders. Sporting loose, beach waves, Holly's hair also appeared much lighter and beautifully cascaded around her shoulders.

Commenting on Holly's summery transformation, one wrote: "Your hair is getting so long now. I love it!" Another added: "Hair game is strong @hollywilloughby." A third gushed: "Your hair looks beautiful and so do you." While a fourth added: "Love the waves. You're beautiful."

Holly added to the summer vibes in a gorgeous white linen top from Cloe Cassandro and accessorised with a £350 diamond and white enamel chunky star necklace, with added diamond egg charm, by Kirstie Le Marque. She simply captioned the photo with a heart, wave and sunshine emoji.

Holly has been keeping a low profile on social media since going on her summer break from This Morning last month. However, the star recently took to Instagram to share a stunning picture for a very good cause.

Holly was the latest celebrity to take part in the viral women's empowerment movement on Instagram, which has seen famous faces challenge each other to post a black-and-white photo of themselves.

In the headshot, Holly looked happy and relaxed, dressed in a printed shirt. In the caption, she wrote: "Challenge accepted @shishib @angiesmithstyle @patsyoneillmakeup ... Always and forever I will lift up and support my womenfolk #womensempowerment #womensupportingwomen."

