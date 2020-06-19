Ruth Langsford makes brave decision ahead of This Morning The presenter is taking matters into her own hands!

With lockdown restrictions still put in place, Ruth Langsford has had to make a few changes to her beauty regime – including cutting her own hair! Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the 60-year-old shared an update with fans, revealing she is about to tackle her fringe with a pair of scissors ahead of her appearance on This Morning.

"Back at This Morning today, just about to start my own hair and makeup today," she shared. "I think have to trim my fringe today. It's just too long. Anyway, heater rollers in and start the process. And we'll see you at 10 o'clock."

Fans of the star rushed to heap praise on Ruth, with one saying: "You always look stunning Ruth." Another remarked: "I think you all look so lovely since you've been doing your own makeup and hair especially all on Loose Women, so natural and beautiful." A third post read: "Good morning Ruth, you are looking lovely! Have a good show x."

The TV star presents This Morning with husband Eamonn Holmes on Fridays

Meanwhile, the presenter - who also hosts Loose Women - has previously revealed that she sees her beauty upkeep as a treat rather than a chore. Ruth also revealed that she likes to incorporate her dedicated regime into her weekend leisure time, telling HELLO! in 2018: "I apply a coconut oil hair mask, a face mask and smother myself in a rich body moisturiser and let all that sink in, whilst I relax with the Sunday papers and my family."

"I always moisturise my elbows and hands each night before bed," she added. "It's something my mum always did. I always remember her putting her hand cream on her elbows."