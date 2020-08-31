Michelle Keegan reveals stunning hair transformation The 'Our Girl' actress showed off her new lighter locks on Instagram

Michelle Keegan is famous for her long dark hair, but as summer begins to wind down it looks like she's ready for the change of seasons with a change of hairstyle! With autumn on the horizon, the Our Girl actress took to Instagram to show off her new lighter hairstyle, which came courtesy of "hair magician" Calum Tierney.

The star shared her sexy new hairdo, a lighter all-over shade with subtle blonde highlights, on her Instagram Stories.

Michelle Keegan looked stunning as she showed off her 'new lighter locks' on Instagram

It appears Michelle has also gone just a hint shorter with soft waves, with all over long layers for a glamourous look, putting her gorgeous tresses in the hands of Calum, who is owner of Salt Club Hair and director of Terence Paul Hairdressing.

Michelle had chunky blonde highlights when she showed off her hair conditioning routine last week

Michelle has been highlighting (no pun intended) her locks on social media lately, stunning fans when she showed off dramatic blonde highlights last week. Much to the thrill of many, she also shared her hair conditioning routine, revealing she swears by Give Me Cosmetics' Argan Oil & Coconut Oil Hair Mask, leaving the treatment in her hair for 10-15 minutes before washing it out for a result of sleek and shiny tresses.

We wonder if Michelle picked up a love of sunkissed locks while enjoying her sun-drenched holiday in Ibiza with husband Mark Wright? Whatever the reason behind the new hairstyle, fans will definitely want to take a page from the star's book with her effortless light chestnut waves.

