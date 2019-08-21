Michelle Keegan looks incredible as she debuts brand new hair style …Wow!

Michelle Keegan looked every bit the screen star as she stepped out for the screening of her new comedy drama, Brassic, in Manchester on Tuesday. The 32-year-old actress stunned onlookers with a brand new look – a fringed hair style that perfectly framed her striking features. With her long glossy locks tumbling down her back, and bangs that fell just below the eye, Michelle looked radiant with light, fresh makeup that complemented her new look. She opted for a casual but incredibly chic outfit on the night, teaming a simple white vest top with black dungarees and white trainers. Michelle was also sporting a golden tan, courtesy of her recent holiday in Ibiza with husband Mark Wright. The star sent her Instagram followers wild with her makeup-free snaps and sizzling bikini photographs as she soaked up the sun with former TOWIE star Mark.

Michelle debuted a brand new hairstyle at the Brassic screening

Michelle, who found fame as Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street, stars in Brassic as former wildchild Erin. The six-part Sky One series follows the lives of Vinnie, played by Joe Gilgun, who suffers from bipolar disorder, and his smart best friend Dylan, played by Damien Molony. The two pals have been inseparable since childhood, but Michelle's character Erin threatens all that when she announces her plans to leave town and start a new life for herself and her son, Tyler.

The actress pictured with co-stars Joe (left) and Damien

Joe, who is known for starring opposite Vicky McClure in This is England, also co-created the project. Speaking about the upcoming series, he said: "I'm truly humbled by the opportunity. We've got an amazing team of creators and watching it all take form has been very moving. Bipolar is a big part of my life. We want to show that you can have mental health issues and in some cases live a productive, exciting life, full of adventure."

