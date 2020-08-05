Michelle Keegan's fans love her with platinum blonde hair The star looks so glam with blonde hair

Michelle Keegan shared a throwback photo from the set of ITV's Tina and Bobby on Tuesday, and fans were in awe of the actress' platinum blonde hair.

The show, which explored the relationship between Tina and Bobby Moore, saw Michelle dye her hair platinum blonde for her role.

Sharing a photo of herself and co-star Lorne MacFadyen on set, Michelle wrote: "Tina and Bobby is BACK! On @itv tomorrow night at 9pm. Looking back on all these photos makes me miss the cast and crew so much, we had the BEST time filming this! (Not sure I miss those roots growing back every week."

Michelle looked stunning with blonde hair

Fans flocked to the comment section of the Our Girl star's post to let her know just how much they loved her with bright blonde hair.

"Your hair looks amazing," wrote one. Another added: "Wow, you really suit blonde hair. Beautiful woman." Many more left sweet comments such as: "You're so beautiful," and "Gorgeous."

However, one fan hilariously pointed out how tedious it must have been for Michelle to keep dying her naturally brunette hair such a bright shade of blonde. "Can’t believe they didn’t just let you have a wig! Your poor hair!" they wrote.

It's been an exciting summer for Michelle and her husband Mark Wright, who have not only been lapping up the sunshine in sunny Ibiza, but also won a planning battle and were given permission to demolish their £1.3m Essex farmhouse to replace it with a property that is double the size.

In July, the happy couple knocked down their old residence after having their planning application granted by Epping Council's planning chiefs.

Clearly Michelle and Mark want to complete their new five-bedroom mansion as soon as possible, and who can blame them!

