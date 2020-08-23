Michelle Keegan stuns with intimate makeup-free selfie – see the £8 secret to her flawless skin The actress looked incredible in the late-night snap

Michelle Keegan looks just as stunning when she's getting ready for bed as she does on the red carpet – just look at her latest makeup-free photo to prove it! On Saturday night, the Our Girl actress shared an intimate selfie as she lay in bed in her fluffy grey dressing gown, cuddling her pet dog.

But we couldn't get over her flawless complexion – we wished we looked this good at 23:24 pm in our pyjamas! This is not the first time the TV star has shocked fans with her incredible skin, as she shared several snaps of her low-key makeup looks during her holidays with husband Mark Wright in July.

Want to know her skincare secrets? Michelle told HELLO! she uses a certain product before bed every night, and it costs just £8.63.

Michelle looked stunning in her late-night makeup-free photo

"At night, I've just started using the Weleda Skin Food. My friend recommended it to me, and it's really good. It's like a mask - quite thick - so I use that every other day before bed," Michelle said. Made with organic sunflower seed oil as well as wild pansy, chamomile, calendula and rosemary extract, the moisturiser aims to hydrate and protect dry skin. So perhaps she had just moisturised before her latest photo was taken!

Weleda Skin Food, £8.63, Amazon

And Michelle doesn't limit her skincare routine to her face. The 33-year-old revealed she also takes extra care of her hands, after receiving some clever advice from her mum Jacqueline. "My mum always told me: ‘Look after your skin! Use a really good SPF, and moisturise your hands because they're the first thing that ages.’" Since the Weleda Skin Food is suitable for the whole body, we imagine Michelle's range of trusted skincare products is very streamlined!

If there's a chance we can have skin even slightly as smooth and blemish-free as Michelle, it's worth a try, right?

