Beard or no beard? 9 times these royal men sported very different looks Do these royals look good with a beard?

In honour of World Beard Day, we are taking a look back at all the times these royal men have experimented with their facial hair. When it comes to clean-shaven or stubble, it's hard to decide which looks best. It's time to play beard or no beard, the royal edition…

Prince William

Country: United Kingdom

Family History: Prince William's grandmother is Queen Elizabeth II and his parents are Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.

Rank: Second in line to the throne

Hello! Votes: Beard

King Willem-Alexander

Country: The Netherlands

Family History: King Willem-Alexander is the eldest child of Princess Beatrix and Prince Claus van Amsberg

Rank: He is King

Hello! Votes: Beard

Prince Carl Philip

Country: Sweden

Family History: Prince Carl Philip is the only son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia

Rank: Fourth in line to the throne

Hello! Votes: No beard

Prince Harry

Country: United Kingdom

Family History: Prince Harry's grandmother is Queen Elizabeth II and his parents are Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.

Rank: Sixth in line to the throne

Hello! Votes: Beard

Crown Prince Haakon

Country: Norway

Family History: Prince Haakon the only son of King Harald V and Queen Sonja

Rank: First in line to the throne

Hello! Votes: Beard

Andrea Casiraghi

Country: Monaco

Family History: Andrea Casiraghi is the eldest son of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and her first husband Stefano Casiraghi. He is the grandchild of Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, and former American actress Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco.

Rank: Fourth in line to the throne.

Hello! Votes: Beard

Prince Charles

Country: United Kingdom

Family History: Prince Charles is the first child of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh

Rank: First in line to the throne

Hello! Votes: Beard

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark

Country: Denmark

Family History: Prince Frederik is the elder son of Queen Margrethe II and the late Henrik, Prince Consort.

Rank: First in line to the throne

Hello! Votes: No beard

King Felipe VI of Spain

Country: Spain

Family History: King Felipe VI of Spain's parents are King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofía

Rank: He is King

Hello! Votes: Beard

Pierre Casiraghi

Country: Monaco

Family History: Pierre Casiraghi is the youngest son of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and her first husband Stefano Casiraghi. He is the grandchild of Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, and former American actress Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco.

Rank: Eighth in line to the throne.

Hello! Votes: Beard

