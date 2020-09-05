Jenni McKnight
Since it's World Beard Day, we've decided to see which royal looks best with facial hair. Take a look here...
In honour of World Beard Day, we are taking a look back at all the times these royal men have experimented with their facial hair. When it comes to clean-shaven or stubble, it's hard to decide which looks best. It's time to play beard or no beard, the royal edition…
WATCH: What royal men look like with and without facial hair
Prince William
Country: United Kingdom
Family History: Prince William's grandmother is Queen Elizabeth II and his parents are Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.
Rank: Second in line to the throne
Hello! Votes: Beard
King Willem-Alexander
Country: The Netherlands
Family History: King Willem-Alexander is the eldest child of Princess Beatrix and Prince Claus van Amsberg
Rank: He is King
Hello! Votes: Beard
Prince Carl Philip
Country: Sweden
Family History: Prince Carl Philip is the only son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia
Rank: Fourth in line to the throne
Hello! Votes: No beard
Prince Harry
Country: United Kingdom
Family History: Prince Harry's grandmother is Queen Elizabeth II and his parents are Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.
Rank: Sixth in line to the throne
Hello! Votes: Beard
Crown Prince Haakon
Country: Norway
Family History: Prince Haakon the only son of King Harald V and Queen Sonja
Rank: First in line to the throne
Hello! Votes: Beard
Andrea Casiraghi
Country: Monaco
Family History: Andrea Casiraghi is the eldest son of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and her first husband Stefano Casiraghi. He is the grandchild of Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, and former American actress Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco.
Rank: Fourth in line to the throne.
Hello! Votes: Beard
Prince Charles
Country: United Kingdom
Family History: Prince Charles is the first child of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh
Rank: First in line to the throne
Hello! Votes: Beard
Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark
Country: Denmark
Family History: Prince Frederik is the elder son of Queen Margrethe II and the late Henrik, Prince Consort.
Rank: First in line to the throne
Hello! Votes: No beard
King Felipe VI of Spain
Country: Spain
Family History: King Felipe VI of Spain's parents are King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofía
Rank: He is King
Hello! Votes: Beard
Pierre Casiraghi
Country: Monaco
Family History: Pierre Casiraghi is the youngest son of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and her first husband Stefano Casiraghi. He is the grandchild of Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, and former American actress Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco.
Rank: Eighth in line to the throne.
Hello! Votes: Beard
