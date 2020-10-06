Christina Aguilera reveals her real hair colour in never-before-seen family photos The star took a walk down memory lane

Christina Aguilera is famous for her platinum blonde locks but she hasn’t always rocked the iconic do.

The Genie in a Bottle hitmaker stunned fans when she shared never-before-seen family photos on Instagram from her childhood and she had straight, brown hair, and a fringe.

Christina, 39, posted the pictures to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and gave a glimpse into her upbringing in the process.

The snapshots showed Christina as an adorable little girl posing with her parents, her grandparents, and her younger sister, Rachel, too.

"I've been rummaging through old photos of mis abuelos and my dad," she wrote alongside the selection of photos. "And listening to old music I grew up with in my household."

⁣She continued: "My dad was born in Ecuador and I’ll always cherish that side of my family and the culture they instilled in me."

Christina looked angelic beside her grandmother and younger sister

Despite Christina's tribute to her relatives, her childhood was sadly not always a happy one, and she previously shared heartbreaking details of her father, Fausto's, temper towards her, her mother Shelly, and sister too.

"I grew up in a household where domestic violence occurred," she told Us Weekly. "The greatest gift for me, as a child, was the day my parents got divorced."

Christina shared the photos with her fans

Christina - who is a mum-of-two - has said her painful past is what helped inspire her love of music, but also assisted in her becoming the powerful woman she is today.

"My dad was very dominant with my mum," she told Cosmopolitan. "I always knew I was never going to let a man take advantage of me like that."

Christina with her dad

Christina is in a healthy, happy relationship with Matt Rutler, who she has been dating since 2010.

They welcomed their daughter Summer Rain in August 2014 and are also raising Christina's son, Max, from her previous relationship with Jordan Bratman.

