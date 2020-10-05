Gwen Stefani looks stunning with red hair in incredible throwback photo The No Doubt singer has experimented with her hairstyle over the years

Gwen Stefani is renowned for her iconic blonde hair, but the No Doubt singer has enjoyed experimenting with many different looks over the years.

On Saturday, the mother-of-three celebrated her 51st birthday, and shared a number of throwback photos of herself on Instagram, including a collage featuring pictures of her with bright red hair.

The singer's hair was styled in a number of different looks, including miniature buns, and in a bouncy blowdry.

VIDEO: Blake Shelton discusses marriage to Gwen Stefani

Gwen was also photographed with a mullet in another epic throwback picture, of the star on stage with Sting.

The image was taken when The Voice star was a teenager, and she was seen getting an autograph from the singer.

Gwen had an incredible birthday, and was inundated with messages from her fans and friends on social media.

Gwen Stefani reposted a collage of herself with red hair

The singer was made to feel very special by her family too, and was joined by boyfriend Blake Shelton and her three children at home in LA, along with her niece Stella, who turned 11 on the same day as her famous aunt.

The No Doubt singer has experimented with her hair over the years

In one cute clip shared on the star's Instagram account, Gwen and Stella were seen chatting in the kitchen, with Gwen asking her niece how old she was. "I'm 11," Stella replied, to which the Voice coach replied,: "And I'm 12!" much to the delight of the pre-teen.

Blake, meanwhile, paid a heartfelt tribute to his girlfriend on her birthday, sharing a photo of the pair together outside their ranch in Oklahoma while singing their new single, Happy Anywhere, and wrote: "It’s a special day for a special lady in my life.

Gwen with boyfriend Blake Shelton

"Happy birthday @gwenstefani, I’d write a song for you every single day if I could..."

Gwen and Blake have been enjoying spending quality time together during lockdown, and isolated in Oklahoma for several months, along with the star's three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, and several extended family members.

