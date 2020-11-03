Jennifer Lopez embraces her natural hair in stunning photoshoot The Jenny from the Block hitmaker transformed her appearance over the weekend

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to trying out different looks and had the best time stepping into the shoes of another iconic singer over the weekend as she marked Halloween.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's latest hair transformation is her most glamorous yet

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker took to Instagram to share photos of herself dressed up as Madonna in a photoshoot with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, who had dressed as Bruce Springsteen.

The Hustlers star embraced her naturally wavy hair, styling it in an eighties updo, and rocked heavy eye makeup.

To complete her look, J-Lo wore a white bustier, a long tulle skirt and white heels, along with lace gloves, a cross necklace and a Boy Toy belt.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme pays tribute to her in heartfelt footage

The mother-of-two shared photos of her look on Instagram, and got quite the reaction from fans. One wrote: "Wow you look so beautiful," while another commented: "You look so stunning." A third added: "You look so damn good."

The pictures also went down a treat with many of Jennifer's famous friends, including Jennifer Aniston, who was one of the first to like the image.

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning with curly hair

J-Lo and A-Rod spent the Halloween weekend in LA, where they have been staying with their family over the past few weeks.

During the pandemic, the celebrity couple have also spent time at their home in New York, and spent lockdown at their house in Miami.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez with a pixie haircut has to be seen to be believed

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme shares glimpse inside her stylish room

Jennifer and Alex are parents to four children between them, with the singer sharing twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and the sports star sharing daughters Ella and Natasha with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Jennifer and Alex Rodriguez dressed up for Halloween

It's been an eventful year for Jennifer and Alex, who were set to tie the knot in the summer, but were forced to postpone their big day because of the pandemic – like many other couples around the world.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme speaks out about relationship with dad Marc Anthony

READ: Jennifer Lopez reveals short hair transformation - and we have bob envy

The singer admitted that she was gutted about having to cancel their wedding as they had a lot of exciting plans for the day.

J-Lo often experiments with her hairstyle

All of their children will also have roles in the wedding when it does finally go ahead, and Emme – who performed with her famous mum at the Super Bowl halftime show in February - recently revealed that she has plans to sing at their nuptials.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.