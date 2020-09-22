Jennifer Lopez unveils short hair transformation – and we have bob envy The Hustlers actress is isolating with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and her twins Emme and Max

Jennifer Lopez often steps out with her trademark high ponytail or topknot, but the Jenny from the Block hitmaker has now decided on a chic new look.

On Monday, the Hustlers star's hairdresser, Chris Appleton, took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of J-Lo posing on the beach with her hair styled in a voluminous bob.

"It's the length for me," Chris wrote alongside the picture. Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Omg this is so stunning," while another wrote: "I wish my hair would do this, I love it." A third added: "Love this hairstyle and makeup."

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez shares glimpse inside her cosy kitchen in the Hamptons

While she regularly experiments with her look, Jennifer's hair is naturally wavy, and the star previously revealed it's when she feels most confident.

The 51-year-old told People that she feels at her best "when my hair is curly and I'm a little bit tan".

Jennifer Lopez unveiled her stunning bob during a beach photoshoot

The star added that her trademark bun was inspired from her upbringing in the Bronx. "Everything about growing up in the Bronx influenced me and is still with me today. I'm still a ponytail, bun-on-top-of-your-head girl, which is all very Puerto Rican Bronx."

J-Lo often wears her hair in her trademark bun

During the coronavirus pandemic, Jennifer has been enjoying spending quality time with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and her twins Emme and Max, as well as Alex's daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, who split their time between their dad and mum Cynthia Scurtis' homes.

It's an exciting week for Jennifer, who is set to release her new song, Pa'Ti-Lonely with Maluma on Thursday.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker with a long ponytail

The singer shared a teaser video of the two-part song on Instagram at the beginning of the week, writing alongside it: "My two song collaboration Pa’ Ti - Lonely with @Maluma is almost here!.

"Don’t miss the @TikTok Live: Behind the Video and two-part premiere event this Thursday at 6pm EST / 3pm PST. It all starts on TikTok. @lacarba."

The star enjoys experimenting with her hair

As well as releasing new music, Jennifer is also set to launch her much-anticipated cosmetic line, JLo Beauty, in the near future.

The star announced the news in August, posting a picture of herself wearing makeup from her new range, alongside the caption: "Sunset glow… JLoBeauty coming soon."

