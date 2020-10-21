Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme shares glimpse inside her stylish bedroom The Jenny from the Block hitmaker is a doting mum to twins Emme and Max

Jennifer Lopez has a number of properties around the United States, including a beautiful apartment in New York.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker and her daughter Emme recently stayed there while the pre-teen promoted her debut book, Lord Help Me, giving interviews from inside the bedroom she shares with her twin brother Max.

This week, Jennifer shared some sweet photos of Emme from inside the stylish bedroom as she celebrated World Sloth Day – the animal at the centre of her book.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme pays sweet tribute to famous mum

In the pictures, Emme posed with her book and a toy sloth, while praying at the side of her bed.

The room had a white-and-gray theme and featured beanbags and a patterned rug, as well as a pile of board games.

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme inside her bedroom in New York

Jennifer and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez also have a home in Los Angeles, where they are currently staying, as well as a holiday home in the Hamptons, and a house in Miami, where they primarily live.

Since the lockdown restrictions eased, the celebrity couple have been splitting their time between their various homes, along with Emme, Max, and A-Rod's daughters, Ella and Natasha.

Jennifer and A-Rod with Emme at their home in Miami

Jennifer and her ex-husband Marc Anthony are incredibly proud of Emme, and the 12-year-old opened up about her relationship with her famous parents during an interview with Mario Lopez for Access.

Emme was asked by the presenter who was more likely to say 'yes' to her. "When you want something, which parent is most likely to say no?" Mario asked, before rephrasing the question. "Who is most likely to say yes when you want something?" he said.

J-Lo and A-Rod split their time between their different homes in the US

"My dad, for sure," Emme replied. "Dad's with their little girls, my daughter comes to me when she wants something too," Mario replied.

Emme also praised her mum and dad, telling Mario: "My parents are incredibly proud of me. Extremely. And my mum helped me, she's supported me in every way possible. She helped me, she came with me to the publishing meetings."

Emme with her mum and dad Marc Anthony

She added: "My dad is also extremely proud of me. Sadly he couldn't come to any of the meetings but he was there when I did the audiobook."

