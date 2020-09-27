Jennifer Lopez wows with a fringe and curly hair in sweet photo with daughter Emme The Hustlers actress is a doting mum to twins Emme and Max

Jennifer Lopez more often than not styles her hair straight, but in an incredible never-before-seen photo posted over the weekend, the award-winning singer looked completely different with curly hair and a fringe.

The mother-of-two posed with daughter Emme and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez's two daughters, Natasha and Ella, in a picture that looked to have been taken several years ago.

A-Rod had shared the image on his Instagram account to celebrate National Daughter's Day, and posted another photo next to it of his future wife and oldest daughter taking a selfie on the baseball pitch. This time, Jennifer's hair was styled in her trademark high ponytail.

Jennifer Lopez rocked curly hair and a fringe as she posed with Emme, Natasha and Ella

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker is a fan of hair extensions, and often wears her hair up in a topknot, or in a sleek, straight do when she steps out on the red carpet.

During the pandemic, Jennifer has been embracing her natural hair more, and has been receiving plenty of compliments from her fans as a result.

The Hustlers star often experiments with different hairstyles

The 51-year-old has previously revealed to People that she feels at her best "when my hair is curly and I'm a little bit tan". The star added that her trademark bun was inspired from her upbringing in the Bronx.

"Everything about growing up in the Bronx influenced me and is still with me today. I'm still a ponytail, bun-on-top-of-your-head girl, which is all very Puerto Rican Bronx."

The singer often styles her hair in a topknot

Jennifer's daughter Emme, 12, has inherited her curly hair and looked almost identical to her famous mum in a new video posted on the star's Instagram account over the weekend.

In the footage, the pre-teen had recorded a surprise video for Jennifer, where she told her that she was "the best mum in the world" and that she wanted her to have the clip for whenever she missed her when they were apart.

Jennifer and A-Rod with their children during lockdown

The multi-talented star then shared the video on social media and captioned it: "Happy #nationaldaughtersday to this lil coconut… you are my sunshine and my whole heart."

Jennifer is also a doting mum to Emme's twin brother, Max. She shares her children with ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

