Jennifer Lopez's latest hair transformation is her most glamorous yet

Jennifer Lopez is a chameleon when it comes to hairstyles and often changes her 'do depending on her mood.

The Hustlers star has naturally wavy hair, and embraced her curls in a new photo posted on Instagram this week.

In the picture, Jennifer looked stunning and had added length with the addition of some subtle hair extensions.

The Made in Manhattan actress' 12-year-old daughter Emme has inherited her famous mum's curly hair, and recently was pictured sporting a chic bob during a bike ride in LA.

The mother-of-two previously opened up about her hair in an interview with People and revealed that when it's wavy, she feels her most confident.

The 51-year-old added that her trademark bun was inspired from her upbringing in the Bronx.

"Everything about growing up in the Bronx influenced me and is still with me today. I'm still a ponytail, bun-on-top-of-your-head girl, which is all very Puerto Rican Bronx," she said.

Jennifer regularly gets her hair done by celebrity hairdresser Chris Appleton, who recently styled it in a voluminous bob, that had been created by tucking in her hair to create a shorter look.

Chris shared a stunning picture of J-Lo on the beach modelling the 'do, and wrote alongside it: "It's the length for me."

The Selena actress has experimented with many different looks prior to her fame too.

Earlier in the year, J-Lo shared a number of throwback photos of herself as a teenager prior to her big break.

These included a photo of her as a 17-year-old, sporting a pixie cut and heavy eye makeup.

Jennifer also shared a photo of herself with a perm, which looked to have been taken at school.

Jennifer has been keeping as busy as ever during the coronavirus pandemic, and recently released a new single, while at the same time working on her upcoming beauty range, JLo Beauty.

The doting mum has also been there to support Emme, who released her debut book, Lord Help Me, in September.

