Holly Willoughby unveils results of hair transformation - and WOW

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With the second lockdown closing hairdressers across the UK, Holly Willoughby and Davina McCall are colouring their locks from home – and the results are incredible. Teaming up to touch up their roots, Davina posted a video of the transformation on Instagram, which she captioned: "Me and holly colouring our hair together x @garnieruk with nutrisse."

RELATED: Holly Willoughby has a brand new stylist for her This Morning work wardrobe

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Holly Willoughby and Davina McCall dye their hair in lockdown

Revealing their top tips and tricks for getting the best results, fans were clearly impressed with Holly and Davina's tutorial. "Thank you ladies. I have never home dyed my hair before but this now encourages me to," wrote one. "I feel like I've just had a night in dying my hair with my friends...nutrisse is the best," added another.

Garnier Nutrisse Permanent Hair Dye Baby Blonde 10.01, £5.79, Superdrug

Garnier Nutrisse Permanent Hair Dye Brown 5, £5.79, Superdrug

READ: Holly Willoughby's front door gets a spectacular Christmas makeover

Holly later debuted her newly-dyed tresses on This Morning and her beautiful blonde locks certainly caught the attention of viewers.

Holly's hair looked so gorgeous and shiny on This Morning

Posting a photo of her latest desk-to-daywear ensemble on Instagram, Holly wrote:

"Morning Wednesday... see you on @thismorning at 10am where we'll be talking to the family behind the new @catsprotection Christmas campaign...what a lovely story with a very important message... Skirt by @allsaints knitwear by @ted_baker."

MORE: The most gorgeous Strictly Come Dancing hair transformations! From Karen Hauer to Dianne Buswell

While Holly's 6.9million followers were swooning over her all-burgundy outfit, many couldn't help but notice the results of her box dye transformation. "Omg your hair looks beautiful. I loved watching you both last night," replied one. "Nice new hair today Holly. Your Insta live with Davina made me get up to cover my grey lol," added another.

Davina also posted the final results on Instagram

Davina also shared the final results of her hair transformation, posting a video on her Instagram story. She said:

"So, I thought I'd do a quick story back in the setting where Holly and I coloured our hair earlier so you could see that my roots are completely done. All of the greys here, done. Here. It's amazing isn't it and look how shiny and this is me doing my own hair as you can see from the slight frizz."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.