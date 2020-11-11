﻿
victoria-beckham

We all need to try Victoria Beckham's face-contouring hair hack

The star's hairdresser Jason Collier revealed the styling trick

Fiona Ward

Victoria Beckham is well-known for her chiseled cheekbones and Posh pout, and often shares her fashion and beauty tips and tricks with fans.

And the star's hairdresser Jason Collier - who has also styled the likes of Eva Longoria and Sienna Miller - has now revealed that the pair have a nifty trick for making sure Victoria's bone structure looks even more incredible.

He told HELLO!: "It's what we call a kind of 'hair contouring'. What I would do to highlight the cheekbones, is anything from the back of the ear we always blow-dry a little bit flatter and at a angle - so it slims down the face but then kind of highlights the cheeks a little bit."

Loading the player...


WATCH: Victoria Beckham reveals how she gets her golden glow

"The front section is blowdried forward and flatter - you get that slimmer look to the face," he added. 

"You then add the curl from the end of the cheekbones - so you get the cheekbone highlight, then lift off the cheekbone to open it up with the shape of the lips so you then get that fuller lip feeling. It's what I call a 'bounce'!"

Jason, who is also an ambassador for natural haircare line SheaMoisture, revealed his go-to tool for Victoria's soft, natural curls is a classic tong.

"What we used to do is we'd create what I call an S-bend shape," he said. "You kind of create a waterfall around the tong rather than all the way round… you get that gentle bend."

The celeb-approved hairdresser even hinted at another of his famous clients, too, revealing that he works with a male client within the royal family! 

sheamoisture-gel-souffle

Royally approved! SheaMoisture Curling Gel Soufflé, £12.75, Beauty Bay

SHOP NOW

"So actually, the Gel Soufflé, which is one of my favourite [products]… I can't actually say the name - but I can say the family, which is a member of the royal family," he said. "They're in love with this particular product because it just controls their curls. They're a natural curly guy, I can say, and he loves it.

Jason revealed his top tip for caring for your hair at home, too, adding that taking time for treatments during the UK lockdown is ideal. 

shea-moisture-leave-in-treatment

SheaMoisture Coconut Oil Leave-In Treatment, £10.75, Beauty Bay

SHOP NOW

"Because everybody's wearing their hair back and doing less styling, it's a really good time to treat your hair," he said.

"What I love is the Leave-in Coconut Treatment. If you can't be bothered washing and blow-drying your hair and you just want to put it back in a bun - spray a load of this on, get it nice and smooth and treat your hair while it's up in a bun.

"Use this time to get the vitamins and moisture back into it, before we get back to heat styling again."

