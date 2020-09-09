We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We're used to seeing Holly Willoughby rock her trademark loose waves, so it was a very pleasant surprise on Wednesday when she showed off a more sophisticated 'do.

The This Morning star usually wears her hair down, with her locks sitting just below her shoulders and her parting off-centre to the left.

WATCH: Holly's rainbow style over the years

But after she finished her stint on the ITV show, Holly opted for a polished look, swapping her parting to the right and slicking her hair back into a low bun that sat at the base of her neck.

Wearing a simple white T-shirt and a pretty floral face mask, Holly's eyes took centre stage as she accentuated them with a few lashings of mascara.

Fans were in awe of Holly's new look, with one commenting: "How can someone look so good in a mask. Look at her!! I mean her eyes!"

Holly's chic 'do and face mask won rave reviews

Earlier in the day, the 39-year-old wowed her fans again after swapping her pretty floral dresses out for chic separates.

Rocking a pair of tailored trousers from 3.1 Phillip Lim and a gorgeous smock top from Maje, Holly made her usual outfit post on Instagram, joking that Piers Morgan had snuck into her shot as he appeared on a TV screen in the background.

"Morning Wednesday... @piersmorgan sneaking in my photo today! He also happens to be on @thismorning today at 10am… trousers by @31philliplim, top by @majeparis."

Holly usually sports beach waves

Friends and fans were quick to react to her latest look - with Davina McCall joking: "Oooooh love this… look at Piers checking you out!" Holly's stylist Angie Smith also added: "Thank you @majeparis LOVE this top," while another wrote: "Want this whole outfit!"

While Wednesday's outfit was a little more classic #HWStyle, the presenter tried something different for Tuesday's show - exchanging her usual Gianvito Rossi heels for a pair of chunky flats.

She wrote on Instagram: "Morning Tuesday ... new school shoes today! See you on @thismorning at 10am ... skirt by @andotherstories shirt by @mango shoes by @majeparis."

