Wendy Williams shows of her real hair in throwback photos and fans go crazy The star normally wears a wig

Wendy Williams is a proud, wig-wearing diva, so when she revealed her natural, black locks on Instagram her fans were understandably thrilled.

The American talk show host, 56, is famous for her fabulous hairdos and while she's been blonde for months it turns out her real darker locks look amazing too.

Wendy shared photos on Instagram from her days as a radio DJ before she made a name for herself on the small screen.

In the snapshots she had a fringe and long, black, straight hair which she wore loose around her shoulders.

The second image saw her with her hair tied up tightly in a ponytail as she spoke into a microphone.

Wendy had long, black hair

Her fans couldn't wait to comment on the photos posted during the first COVID-19 lockdown. "Oh we like you with black hair," wrote one, while another said: "Beautiful colour hair on you."

Wendy often chats about her wig collection on her Wendy Williams Show and revealed the reason she wears them is because of a thyroid disease.

Wendy tied up her natural hair

"People think it's a vanity thing," she told Entertainment Weekly. "But I have a thyroid disease and there are a few by-products of having a thyroid disease that a lot of people aren’t aware of."

Wendy pointed out that one of these is thinning hair and added: "I'm not bald, but my hair will never thicken up. So wigs are fun and wigs are cute. I would never rock my real hair now other than at my house."

Wendy loves changing up her look

Wendy has a huge collection of wigs and even launched her own line called Wendy Williams Hair World.

She said of the range: "Beauty is about diversity. No matter what their style, attitude or skin tone, all women are beautiful, and my goal with this line is to help them look and feel their best."

