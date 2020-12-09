Dianne Buswell's new hair makes her look like a princess! Fans react The dancer took to Instagram with a snapshot

Dianne Buswell has been likened to a Disney princess after visiting her hairdresser this week. The Strictly pro dancer took to Instagram to show off the results of her salon visit, and fans were completely blown away!

MORE: Inside Strictly Come Dancing's Dianne Buswell's incredible London home with Joe Sugg

Dianne's vibrant red shade has received a major colour injection, and looked incredibly glossy and long as she posed for a selfie. She joked in the caption: "When your nails are terrible!!! Distract people with fabulous hair!!!! thank you @vickyhairreinvented you have done it again! I love it @larrykinghair @greatlengthsuk #myhairdresseristhebest #hairstyles #hair #redhair."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly star Dianne Buswell reveals clever hair hack

"She really is Ariel!" one fan commented, with a second telling the star: "The real Ariel! You're sooooo stunning I hope that you have had the best day today. You absolutely smashed the pro challenge! Go on Dbuzz xxxx."

MORE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell shares never-before-seen childhood photo - and it's so cute!

A third wrote: "You're a real life princess! Don't ever drop your crown, and if you do we're here to catch it (the fandom)." And a fourth added: "I missed the long hair I won't lie!! You're the most beautiful person ever!"

Dianne shared a snapshot of her new hair on Instagram

Australian star Dianne, 31, recently reunited with her boyfriend Joe Sugg after leaving the 2020 competition. The dancer and her celeb partner Max George were voted off in week four of the show – and Joe pulled out all the stops for her homecoming.

MORE: Strictly professionals' intimate holiday photos: Gorka Marquez, Janette Manrara & more

Dianne took to Instagram to reveal that Joe had penned a series of heartfelt love notes which he had stored in a jar of "little stars". One read: "You are so talented and when I watch you dance it makes me so happy." A second said: "You have the most beautiful big eyes."

READ: Dianne Buswell reacts to cruel message following Strictly departure

The Strictly star recently reunited with boyfriend Joe Sugg

Shortly after her departure from Strictly, Joe was asked on BBC Morning Live whether he was happy to have Dianne home. "I get her back but I mean, I was so gutted for them," he replied. "They did so well, he got better and better every week. They did an amazing job, I'm super, super proud of them both."