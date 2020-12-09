Stacey Dooley's major hair transformation is so unexpected The former Strictly star has wanted this hairstyle since 2018

After years of joking about cutting in a fringe, Stacey Dooley has finally taken the plunge – and her new look is stunning!

The Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over star is known for her fiery red hair which she tends to style in loose waves around her shoulders.

READ: Stacey Dooley shares rare photo of her mum – and they're two peas in a pod!

On Tuesday, Stacey took to social media to share a video of herself rocking her new hairstyle, writing: "The fringe (ish) is back" and tagging hairstylist Eamonn Hughes.

In the caption, she added: "I’ve been talking about this since 2018 btw." The video shows her hair tied back into a low bun while the front strands framed her face in a sweeping side fringe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Dooley's quarantine hairstyle was SO different to her latest cut

Stacey's partner and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton was among the first to comment: "Gringe." Another also joked: "Oh Christ. The Shetland pony returns. We talked about this, no?"

SHOP: 76 best beauty advent calendars to get you excited for Christmas 2020

Others showered Stacey with praise, with one remarking: "Gorgeous!!! You look about 16!!" and a second adding: "Really suits you, looks great."

The former Strictly star has had a small sweeping fringe cut in

This comes after Stacey shared a fun video of her playing with her hair as she self-isolated at home during the first coronavirus lockdown.

In order to see what her hair would look like with a fringe, she tied her hair into a ponytail and pulled the ends over her forehead, creating a thick and spiky look – very different to her elegant fringe today!

Despite not being able to have a professional haircut, the 33-year-old did manage to maintain her stunning hair colour during the lockdown thanks to a box dye kit.

Stacey revealed she has wanted the hairstyle since 2018

Stacey, who is the face of Nice 'n Easy, started colouring her own hair and told HELLO! in a virtual Q&A how she got on.

"My roots were halfway down my head and I was desperate to get my hair done and I thought I'm going to have to try it myself. And I'm not just saying this, it was much more straight forward than I anticipated. I mean, there was a bit of colour on the walls and down my T-shirt but aside from that, it was great."

RELATED: Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley spark debate with latest change to home