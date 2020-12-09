Pixie Lott is unrecognisable with new look - fans react We love her new look!

Pixie Lott has changed up her look and my goodness, what a result! The singer, 29, is known for her curly blonde hair, but this week she underwent an incredible transformation and shocked fans when she showed it off on Instagram.

Sharing two new pictures on Tuesday, Pixie could be seen sporting straight and sleek hair, which also looked a bit lighter than usual.

"All I want for Christmas is you... Only joking just give me wine," she captioned the post.

Fans were quick to react to the picture, with one fan writing: "That holiday glow!!"

Another one added: "Are you even real though?" followed by a fire emoji, whilst a third remarked: "You look so different!"

Other followers couldn't help but compare her to another celebrity – Khloe Kardashian.

"You look a little like Khloe Kardashian here," one wrote, before another agreed she didn't look like her usual self: "Pixie is unrecognisable."

Despite experimenting with a new hairstyle, Pixie will no doubt go back to her curls soon as she recently paid tribute to them on social media.

Sharing a lovely picture of her playing with her wavy hair, she told her fans: "Joy to the curls."

The star has been very active on social media, counting down the days to Christmas. Earlier this year, however, she was less happy when she announced she was postponing her September wedding to Oliver Cheshire because of the lockdown restriction in place.

Talking to Lorraine in July she revealed: "It's so tough to make any plans for anyone at the moment, this year was finally the year when we had planned to make it all happen in September, but obviously because of the situation we can't really book anything yet.

"We've got quite a big family and it's all restricted at the moment, so I have to wait until the rules relax a bit," she told the presenter.