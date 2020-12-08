Kylie Jenner's reveals major hair transformation as she poses in luxury home Kylie was inspired by Disney's Ariel

Kylie Jenner just wowed fans with one of her best looks to date. Rocking a bright red wig, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star staged a home photoshoot in the spacious garden of her luxury Holmby Hills mansion.

Running her hands through her dark red hairdo, Kylie joked about her new wig, "What should we name her?". In a further post, Kylie revealed the unusual Disney inspiration behind her redhead makeover. "Ariel who?", she wrote.

The beauty mogul was clearly feeling her new look, taking several snaps as she posed in her gorgeous garden.

Kylie Jenner unveiled her Ariel inspired makeover

Kylie showed off her incredible figure in a patterned crop top and high-waisted leather trousers that highlighted her curves.

In the background, there was a white sofa complete with high spec firepit for al fresco entertaining. The private garden also boasted a pretty water feature and solar lights running alongside it.

Kylie's fans were loving the new look, chiming in with cries of "you look fantastic" and "this colour looks so damn good".

The mother-of-one, who raises daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott, has been undergoing several transformations of late – including inside her home.

Kylie posed in the garden of her Holmby Hills mansion

Over the weekend, the Life Of Kylie star took to Instagram to share photos of her impressive festive house transformation, complete with a giant tree.

The ceiling-high tree was decorated with beautiful figurines, as well as some fun decorations including a mini burger.

Kylie recently unveiled her mammoth Christmas tree

The Instagram sensation moved into her stunning £29million mansion during the initial coronavirus lockdown period in May 2020.

Kylie's house boasts a mammoth seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, as well as a chef's kitchen, a bar and games room, a championship-level sports court and a home cinema as well as an outdoor projection screen.