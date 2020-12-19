Christina Aguilera's platinum blonde hair has had a fierce makeover The Voice US coach celebrated her 40th birthday on Friday

Christina Aguilera strutted into her 40s on Friday with the most spectacular hair we've ever seen!

The singer had a helping hand from some platinum blonde extensions, which fell all the way down past her waist.

Sharing a video on Instagram of herself strutting down her hallway in a figure-hugging catsuit, Christina looked incredible with her super-high ponytail, which she gave a dramatic flip for the camera.

Christina looks fierce with her super-long hair

She also shared some stunning photos of her Rapunzel-like mane styled in a fishtail plait that cascaded down to her waist as she reflected on hitting her huge milestone.

"Dear 40," she began. "What a beautiful concept… To not only be 'turning' 40, but to be ARRIVING at 40!" She added: "I am forever an old soul and I appreciate the wisdom, grace and beauty that comes with each new year of life."

Christina looked incredible with her Rapunzel-style hair

She also thanked those closest to her, adding: "To the rare and beautiful souls who have stood by me for over 20 years and counting, I am eternally grateful for you."

Fans were quick to comment on her age-defying looks, with one writing: "Whoa!!! Never looked better!!!" Another said: "Okayyyy 40!!! We see youuuu." A third added: "40 never looked so good!"

Christina celebrated her 40th birthday on Friday

Back in October, the Genie in a Bottle hitmaker stunned fans when she shared never-before-seen childhood family photos on Instagram and she had straight brown hair, and a fringe!

Christina posted the pictures to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and gave a glimpse into her upbringing in the process. The snapshots showed Christina as an adorable little girl posing with her parents, her grandparents, and her younger sister, Rachel, too.

Christina looked angelic beside her grandmother and younger sister

"I've been rummaging through old photos of mis abuelos and my dad," she wrote alongside the selection of images. "And listening to old music I grew up with in my household."

She continued: "My dad was born in Ecuador and I’ll always cherish that side of my family and the culture they instilled in me."

