Kourtney Kardashian is unrecognisable with bowl-cut hair in festive family photo you have to see The star is getting ready for Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian's long, sleek locks were nowhere to be seen in a family photo which will have you doing a double-take.

The reality TV star, 41, showcased a very different look in a snapshot she shared on Instagram, and if she wasn't tagged you might not even know it was her.

In the throwback photo, Kris Jenner is posing with four of her children, including Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian too.

The festive picture from their youths sees both Kris and Kourtney smiling broadly for the camera, but it's Kourtney's bowl-cut hair which steals the show.

Her fringe was cut in a perfectly straight line from ear to ear and matched her younger brother's identical hairdo - and Kris wasn't far off either.

The whole family were decked out in 80s Christmas attire and their tresses shone under the bright lights.

Kourtney's festive photo with her family was amazing

Kourtney recently delighted fans when she shared the secret to her shiny mane and it might surprise you.

Rather than reaching for hair products to gloss up her hair, she relies on the right kind of pillowcase

Kourtney shared her hair hacks on her POOSH website and wrote: "Sleep on silk pillowcases to minimize frizz in the morning, and if you have longer hair, sleep in braids so you can just take them out and go in the morning."

Kourtney recently gave fans a sneak peek inside the bedroom where she catches her all-important beauty sleep.

Her minimalist boudoir inside her $8.5million home is absolutely dreamy and her enormous bed looked divine.

Kourtney is a perfectionist when it comes to her home

Kourtney lives there with her three children, Mason, ten, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five, who she shares with her ex Scott Disick.

But don't expect clutter and mess just because she has kids!

She's been open about the pride she takes in her Calabasas home and admitted in a recent interview with Rip & Tan founder, Jenni Kayne, that everything in her house has to be spot on.

"I feel like your aesthetic is that every single thing should look nice," she said. "Like, whether it’s a sponge in your kitchen or if it’s the scissors that you use. I remember being like, 'Oh my God. You only live once. I need to have the best scissors.'"

