Demi Lovato loves to experiment with her hair and ahead of Christmas, the Sorry Not Sorry singer showed off her latest look – an out-there, bowl-cut hairstyle.

The 28-year-old thanked her hairdresser for the treatment, which left her silky blonde tresses looking ultra-healthy. And Demi appears to have gone for a trim recently, taking a few inches off her sweeping fringe.

Back in November, the talented star swapped her trademark long dark locks for a very short 'do, even sporting a half-shaved look at the back of her head. Posting a series of images on Instagram, she wrote: "I did a thing…"

Demi's photographer Angelo Kritikos and her stylist Siena hinted that her new hairstyle marked Demi entering a new chapter of her life following her split from fiancé Max Ehrich earlier this year.

Reposting the photo, Angelo wrote: "Already obsessed with this new era..." while Siena captioned her post of the snap: "And to the next chapter..."

Demi shared her new style on Instagram

Demi and Max were first linked in March before they announced their engagement in July. Writing on Instagram about the beachside proposal, the singer said: "When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent.

"To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner."

The singer wowed her fans with her new look

She continued: "@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too... I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself."

Weeks after their September break-up, Max was spotted in the arms of another singer - Mariah Angeliq - as they were pictured kissing and cuddling on a beach in Miami.

