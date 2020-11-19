Demi Lovato certainly got her followers' attention after she debuted a dramatic hair transformation following the end of her engagement to Max Ehrich.

The singer's super-long wavy locks have been replaced by a very short new 'do – and it looks sensational!

Demi has opted for a completely different look and is now sporting a half-shaved head with an undercut.

WATCH: Demi Lovato announces surprise engagement

Posting a series of images on Instagram, one shows the back of her head and her fresh buzz cut, which she captioned: "I did a thing…"

Demi's photographer Angelo Kritikos and her stylist Siena hinted that her new hairstyle marks the star entering a new chapter of her life.

Demi has had a dramatic makeover

Reposting the photo, Angelo wrote: "Already obsessed with this new era..." while Siena captioned her post of the snap: "And to the next chapter ..."

Needless to say, Demi's fans went wild over her edgy new image, with one writing: "This look is life!" Another said: "You can rock anything." A third added: "She looks amazing OMG!"

We love Demi's new look

Demi's "next chapter" comes after she ended her engagement to Max in September following a whirlwind romance. The former couple began dating in March this year before Max popped the all-important question to Demi in July.

Following the romantic engagement, Demi revealed that she said "yes" to the person who made her want "to be the best version" of herself, adding: "I knew that I loved you the moment I met you."

Demi is starting a 'new chapter' following the end of her engagement

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent," she wrote on Instagram in July.

"To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner."

Weeks after the break-up, Max has been spotted in the arms of another singer - Mariah Angeliq - as they were spotted kissing and cuddling on a beach in Miami.

