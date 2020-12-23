Gemma Atkinson just had the most gorgeous hair transformation - and wow! The radio star recently reunited with Strictly beau Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson is embracing shorter hair - and we absolutely love it! Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 36-year-old unveiled her stunning new hairstyle during a visit to a local Tier 3 hair salon.

The video clips showed Gemma getting her hair coloured with a more platinum hue whilst the length was taken up to her shoulders. "We're going for the chop," she wrote, later adding: "Love it! Thank you @emilyrosemonkhair."

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson unveils stunning hair transformation

The transformation comes just days after the mum-of-one was reunited with her Strictly Come Dancing boyfriend Gorka Marquez following 78 days apart. Both Gemma and Gorka shared pictures on Instagram showing the moment the proud dad got to hug his daughter, bringing tears to everyone's eyes.

On Saturday night, the professional dancer and his celebrity partner Maisie Smith competed in this year's final. However, they lost to two-time champion Oti Mabuse and Bill Bailey. Gorka made sure he paid tribute to those who made this year's show possible, and dedicated some sweet words to his girlfriend, Gemma.

"I just wanted to thank you all one more time for all your love and support during the whole series," he said. "It really means a lot to both of us and without your help we wouldn't be able to be in that final on Saturday night."

Gemma shared this sweet photo of Gorka with their daughter Mia upon his return

Paying tribute to Maisie, he continued: "@maisiesmithofficial you have been a star from day one, you've worked so hard and left your sweat, blood and tears in that studio (well and lots of blisters). You came every day with a smile and open to learn and challenge yourself. Thank you for always trusting me and everything that I say and thought was the best for us as a team."

Turning his attention to Gemma, the pro dancer concluded: "@glouiseatkinson THANK YOU for always being there supporting me and taking care of our Princess during all these weeks. You are a Super mum and I couldn't have done it without you, I love you."

