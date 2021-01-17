We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jennifer Garner's fans may be used to seeing her with brunette hair, but she also makes a beautiful blonde should she ever choose to dye her hair.

MORE: Jennifer Garner just took loungewear to a whole other level - and fans love her for it!

The 13 Going On 30 actress shared nine photos of herself rocking entirely different looks on Instagram. "We haven’t even talked about today being #NationalHatDay—how is that, @diane_keaton?" Jennifer wrote in the caption.

While all of the photos featured some version of the accessory, one snap particularly stood out – the one of Jennifer sporting blonde curly hair!

Many of her followers were delighted with her look, which was put together as part of her role as Sydney Bristow on TV drama Alias.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Garner showcases gorgeous new haircut during Zoom appearance

Sharing their thoughts about their favourite styles, one wrote: "Ahhh!!! Sidney! #2 was amazing," and a second added: "Ok but the alias for #2 is one of my all time favorites!"

RELATED: Jennifer Garner makes shock parenting confession about son Samuel

READ: Revealed: Meghan Markle's top hair secrets & favourite haircare products

A third remarked: "I still haven’t decided if I think it’s you or someone else in picture 2."

In December, Jennifer showed off her new haircut which featured choppy layers in a sweet video on Instagram. The Peppermint star was reading a Christmas story to several groups of schoolchildren via Zoom, and while her fans loved her kindness, they also loved her hair!

"Bangs," wrote one, while another said: "The hair! We love." One follower compared her to none-other-than Jennifer Aniston. "Loving the hair," they wrote. "Giving me 2014 jen vibes."

Virtue healing oil, £32.34, LOOKFANTASTIC

Jennifer's hair always appears to be sleek and shiny, so what's her secret? She previously told The Strategist she relies on one particular brand for her TV appearances.

"My hair had started to thin from ageing and having babies; you think you don’t care about stuff like that, but you do. As soon as I started using Virtue products — this oil, the shampoo, and the styling cream — I felt a difference in the texture of my hair. It was thick, strong, and vibrant again," she said.

MORE: 9 best supplements to help boost your health during lockdown

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.