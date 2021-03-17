BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker reveals results of latest lockdown haircut - and fans react The BBC journalist let his wife take matters into her own hands!

Dan Walker has revealed he has been left rather impressed with his wife Sarah's hairstyling.

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the BBC Breakfast presenter shared a picture of his latest lockdown haircut, and said: "Side view of my home haircut. Thank you Mrs W. Good morning."

MORE: BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker celebrates good news - and fans are thrilled!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker's hilarious attempt at TikTok dance

Fans seemed rather impressed too! "Looking good and certainly looks better than my DIY fringe cut," wrote one follower, while another stated: "Hair looks good Dan, well done Mrs W, thought you looked different when I switched on."

MORE: Dan Walker shares extremely rare photo of his children during home renovation

READ: Dan Walker makes rare comment about his future on BBC Breakfast

His co-host Louise Minchin, who originally shared the same photo on Instagram Stories, also mentioned her own hair – and wrote: "Can't wait to be allowed a haircut." Despite her concerns over her longer hair, fans loved the look. "Looking good both," said one.

Back in July, Dan revealed he "butchered" his own hair after he had convinced his wife Sarah to finally give him a lockdown trim. At the time, the 43-year-old praised his spouse for doing an "amazing" job, but after getting scissor happy, he confessed he had ruined all of her hard work.

Dan shared this snap of her latest lockdown haircut

In fact, Dan couldn't even share the results of his new 'do because he said it is "so bad", so he shared a hilarious throwback photo of himself as a child sporting a rather questionable hairdo.

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker celebrates emotional family news

SEE: Dan Walker sparks fan reaction with incredibly rare photo of daughter

Captioning the snap on Instagram, he wrote: "My wife finally agreed to cut my hair. She has done an amazing job. ‪Sadly, I decided to have a little trim of the fringe afterwards and... I have butchered it. It is SO bad I can’t even show you an actual picture of the scissor shame. This will have to do."

The broadcaster is a father to three young children; son Joe, and two daughters Susanna and Jessica. He married wife Sarah in 2001 after they met while studying at the University of Sheffield, where Dan graduated with a Masters degree in broadcast journalism in 1999.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.