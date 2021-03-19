Kate Garraway wows with glam hair transformation - but she's unsure of new look The star spoke on GMB about her new style

Kate Garraway looked glowing and gorgeous on Friday's Good Morning Britain, and even sported a new curly hairstyle instead of her usual glossy blowdry.

Wearing a beautiful floaty blue dress, the star did admit that she was a bit unsure of the new look, however, joking with co-stars Charlotte Hawkins and Richard Arnold that she felt like she was about to "milk something"!

Charlotte quickly assured her that the look was "boho chic" and "very classy", to which Kate replied: "Is that what it is, Charlotte? Thank you very much indeed."

We love Kate's new hairdo!

We love the presenter's loose waves, which looked lovely with her smocked dress and signature glowing makeup.

Kate sported some gorgeous boho waves on the show

It comes after Kate made another on-screen appearance on Thursday night, joining Alex Jones and Michael Ball on The One Show to talk about her upcoming documentary Finding Derek.

Wearing a pretty red midi dress, Kate posted a behind-the-scenes snap on Instagram as she enjoyed some birthday cake and champagne with the stars.

Kate appeared on The One Show on Thursday

"Thanks so much to @bbcone @bbctheoneshow for having me on to talk about my documentary #findingderek @itv1 tues 9pm. And for giving me cake! #happybirthday @alexjonesthomson! Good to see you @mrmichaelball #hope #staypositive," she captioned it.

During the show, Kate was visibly emotional as she opened up about the reality of the last 12 months and Derek's current state.

Kate and her husband Derek

"He bubbles up and you have some kind of contact - predominantly at the moment on Facetime because of the Covid restrictions - and it feels like you're having to fill him with so much positivity because he's going to sink down," she said.

"What you'll see in the documentary are some of the better moments, which are heartbreaking I'm afraid, where he comes up and then you see what must be agony for him," she added.