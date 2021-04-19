Susanna Reid shows off dramatic hair transformation We love the GMB presenter's new look!

Susanna Reid showed off her dramatic hair transformation on Monday, while presenting the popular ITV show Good Morning Britain.

The 50-year-old star looked sensational as she debuted her new hairdo, and GMB fans couldn't get enough.

RELATED: Susanna Reid pokes fun at her appearance as she gets COVID-19 vaccine

Not only has the TV star had four inches taken off her signature brunette locks, but she has also added some stunning blonde highlights, and was keen to discuss the transformation during the show.

Her co-presenter Adil Ray quizzed her about Line of Duty actor Adrian Dunbar being in the studio, asking Susanna: "Will you be interrogating him with your acronyms and abbreviations and all that kind of stuff?", to which Susanna replied: "With my new hair."

Susanna shared a snap of her new hair to Instagram

Adil quickly responded, saying: "I was coming to that!"

The presenter joked about him not bringing it up sooner, commenting: "You're like one of those blokes aren’t you? Where someone comes back from the hairdresser and they don’t notice anything's changed!"

MORE: GMB's Susanna Reid's gorgeous house with sons is so homely - see inside

Susanna paired her new hair with a gorgeous khaki dress and glowing makeup, sporting a brown smokey eye and a glossy pink lip.

The TV star looked gorgeous in a khaki dress and nude heels

Posting the look to her Instagram, she captioned the snap: "Morning! @gmb @adilray @charlottehawkins1."

Fans rushed to the comments section to discuss the new hair, with one writing: "Loving your new haircut it looks so lovely on you!! The highlights really suit you", while another said: "Your hair is gorgeous."

The hair transformation comes a month after Susanna bid farewell to her GMB co-star Piers Morgan, who quit the show over remarks he made about Meghan Markle.

Piers shared a photo of his empty dressing room to social media

The 56-year-old shared a photo of seven large boxes full of his stuff along with a cardboard cutout of Susanna while clearing out his dressing room, and captioned the snap: "Goodbye, Good Morning Britain! (I think I'll leave the cardboard cut-out, would be a bit creepy to take that home…)", to which Susanna replied: "End of an era. Thank you for five incredible years of rows, rants & reasons to eye-roll."

DISCOVER: GMB's Susanna Reid told 'you are not Piers' during clash with Edwina Currie - WATCH