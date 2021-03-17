GMB's Susanna Reid told 'you are not Piers' during clash with Edwina Currie – WATCH The duo were discussing the government's failures during the pandemic

Susanna Reid was passionately speaking out about the government's failures during the pandemic on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain, when guest Edwina Currie called her out for not letting her speak, telling her "you are not Piers".

As Susanna criticised some of the decisions made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the past year, Edwina tried to speak but was interrupted by the presenter, who continued to state her case.

"Susanna, Susanna, you are not Piers, so give me a chance," Edwina said via video link.

WATCH: Edwina Currie tells Susanna Reid she is not Piers Morgan

Reacting to what the former Conservative MP had said, Susanna quickly clarified: "Sorry, it has nothing to do… Edwina Currie, it has nothing to do with whether I am Piers or not, these are facts which meant that we have this devastating death toll."

Edwina continued to fight back, pleading with Susanna to "let me respond".

Susanna was accompanied on Wednesday GMB by co-presenter Ben Shephard, who has temporarily replaced Piers Morgan following his sudden departure last week.

Piers and Susanna co-presented the show for over five years

A day after his shocking announcement, Susanna, who has been Piers' co-presenter for the past five years, was forced to address his exit.

"A number of people, of course, will know the news. And many of you will not and will be surprised that Piers Morgan is not here this morning," she told her viewers.

"Now, Piers and I have disagreed on many things, and that dynamic was one of the things that viewers loved about the programme. He is, without doubt, an outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster. He has many critics and he has many fans.

The star has been supported by his family since he left the show

She later added: "There are many voices on GMB and everyone has their say. But now Piers has decided to leave the programme. Some of you may cheer, and others will boo.

"He has been my presenting partner, Monday to Wednesday, for more than five years, and during Brexit and the pandemic and other issues, he has been a voice for many of you, and a voice that many of you have rallied against.

"It is certainly going to be very different. But shows go on. And so, on we go."