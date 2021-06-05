Chicago Fire star Daniel Kyri shows off shocking transformation - and his co-stars love it We love it!

Chicago Fire star Daniel Kyri is rocking a major summer transformation after dying his hair a vibrant rose gold.

The 27-year-old, who plays Firefighter Darren Ritter in the hit NBC show, captioned the smouldering selfie with the simple phrase: "tsummer boi."

And his friends and co-stars couldn't help but praise the new look, with Adriyan Rae, who left the show during season nine, commenting with fire emojis and Yaya DeCosta, who appeared in Chicago Med, adding: "hot boi ish!"

Miranda Rae Mayo, who plays Stella Kidd, shared the post and joked: "The nerve."

The new look was a custom color by Chicago-based 𝖡𝗅𝗈𝗇𝖽𝖾𝗈𝗅𝗈𝗀𝗂𝗌𝗍 Kyra Allen-Brown.

Daniel and Miranda have been firm friends since he joined the cast in season eight, and Daniel was on hand to support his pal at the end of May as she performed live in Chicago.

Daniel is rocking an incredible new look

Miranda, who goes by MR Mayo when performing music, joined pal E. Woods, a local musician, for the performance at Thalia Hall. "@e.woodsmusic and @mrmayo doing the thing," shared Daniel on Instagram.

"Damn we went hard tho," added E. Woods, posting his story as Miranda called her friend a "goddess".

Miranda has also performed with former X Factor star Alex Kinsey on his Buddy Sessions series.

Season ten will include a special three-part crossover episode

Fans of Chicago Fire were left in shock after season nine ended with a major cliffhanger.

With the lives of squad three hanging in the balance, viewers will now have to wait until fall for the new season to discover who lives and who may die from Firehouse 51.

Prior to the episode airing HELLO! spoke to Miranda who shared where she would like to see her character, Stella, when we return for season 10.

"I would like to see her get a position as a lieutenant at another house, and I would love to see her learn what it means to be a leader not in the place where she came up - that is really what I want to see for her," the actress shared.

"How she confronts those challenges, of what works and doesn't work, confronting her past trauma and her childhood, her parents not being around, I would love to see that."

