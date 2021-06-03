Gemma Atkinson unimpressed with hair transformation - but we love it We think she looks fabulous!

Gemma Atkinson has revealed she was left rather unimpressed with her ability to style her own hair ahead of Thursday's Steph's Packed Lunch.

Taking to social media before her presenting gig, the former Strictly Come Dancing star confessed she was going to tie her hair up after her "failed" attempt at curling it. However, we think she looks amazing!

"I tried to curl my hair, and all I look like is someone from the eighties," she told her followers. "Which was a great era by the way… I'm absolutely lolling at myself. I'm going to tie my hair up, it's going up."

The funny post comes shortly after Gemma revealed she was feeling anxious about her daughter Mia's very first swimming lesson.

The star's fiancé, Strictly pro Gorka Marquez, accompanied the 20-month-old little girl into the water, with Gemma admitting she would be "sat poolside crying" instead.

Gemma wrote: "Mia has her first @waterbabies lesson today! So excited for her. Gorks is going in with her (swimming is his thing with growing up on the beach and all that) I'll be sat poolside crying reminding him not to let go of her. Anyone else's little ones started recently? I'm worried Mia might cry as she HATES having her hair washed."

The TV star is a doting mum to one

Gemma and Gorka, who met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, regularly share updates of their family life on social media. They got engaged on Valentine's Day – much to the delight of their fans.

The lovebirds, who welcomed their baby daughter Mia on 4 July 2019, are now looking forward to making wedding plans as soon as more COVID restrictions are eased.

"We're obviously not going to do it this year given everything that is going on, the only thing we have agreed on so far is that we are going to do it abroad," Gemma recently said on Steph's Packed Lunch.

