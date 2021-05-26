Gwen Stefani has been platinum blonde for most of her life so it came as a complete shock when she debuted her dark hair transformation on Tuesday.

The singer looked incredible with her brand new look for an appearance on The Voice, rocking a long, brown ponytail and blunt bangs.

In typical Gwen style, she added some dramatic flair to her new 'do by keeping the middle section blonde, almost giving the illusion of a shaved head against her darker hue.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani reveals how marriage proposal almost didn't happen

It doesn't appear that the singer has gone for a permanent transformation though, as her hair is much longer than usual so Gwen may be wearing extensions and clip-in bangs.

Either way, many fans were obsessed with her new look, with one gushing: "I LOVE the dark on you!" A second said: "Obsessed with the hair!" A third added: "The hair is everything!"

Some needed a little more convincing, with others admitting they preferred Gwen's usual hair colour.

Gwen opted for a very different look

Her bold new look comes after her fiancé, Blake Shelton, admitted that he isn't involved in any of the planning for their upcoming nuptials.

Speaking to USA Today, The Voice coach joked that the couple's wedding would be pretty "classless" if he was in control.

"If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried," he said. "French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff."

Blake and Gwen got engaged in October 2020

He went on to comment that he knew their special day would be "great" because of Gwen's decisions, adding that she was "having a blast".

Blake also revealed that he wasn't even in charge of his own wedding outfit, although he joked that he never picked his clothes, apart from when he wears caps and shirts for Zoom interviews.

"So, nobody lets me pick clothes," he jested. "That's not a Gwen wedding thing. That's just in general."

Blake proposed to the former No Doubt frontwoman in October last year at their Oklahoma ranch.

