Princess Leonor sports on trend haircut at confirmation in Madrid The royal is set to move to the UK this summer

Princess Leonor of Spain's shorter locks are here to stay as the royal debuted a new look at her confirmation in Madrid on Friday.

The 15-year-old debuted a new haircut last month as she attended the launching ceremony of Submarine S-81 Isaac Peral at the Navantia shipyard in Cartagena with her parents, King Felipe and Queen Letizia, and her 13-year-old sister, Infanta Sofia.

But she appeared to be rocking a fresh, blunt cut for the ceremony the Parroquia de la Asunción de Nuestra Señora de Aravaca, which is the same church where she made her First Communion in 2015.

READ: Jennifer Aniston's hair secrets revealed by her celebrity stylist - exclusive

Loading the player...

WATCH: 100 years of royal hairstyles

A blunt bob is one of this summer's must-have haircuts, with the likes of Regina King and Rosamund Pike sporting the trend.

Leonor, whose official title is Princess of Asturias, appeared to pay tribute to the region's flag with her outfit choice by wearing a cornflower blue dress and nude slingback heels.

Princess Leonor debuted a new haircut

Meanwhile, Queen Letizia, who is known for her incredible style, donned an asymmetric blouse from Maksu with a pair of slim-fit high-waisted trousers. Infanta Sofia opted for a floral printed puff-sleeve dress, while King Felipe looked smart in a black pin-stripe suit and a blue tie, which matched Leonor's dress.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's hair secrets revealed: The products and hair tools she uses

MORE: Queen Letizia nails business chic in fitted pencil dress

The Spanish royals attended Princess Leonor's confirmation

In March, Princess Leonor carried out her very first solo engagement, visiting the Cervantes Institute in Madrid as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations.

The heir to the Spanish throne will move to the UK this August to study the International Baccalaureate program for two years at the UWC Atlantic College in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales.

Leonor will also be joined at the school this summer by another European royal – Princess Alexia of the Netherlands, who is the second daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.