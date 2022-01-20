Sofia Vergara rocks short curly hair after unrecognizable transformation The actress is set to star in new Netflix drama Griselda

Sofia Vergara surprised her fans with a brand-new look on Wednesday – and she was unrecognizable.

The America's Got Talent star swapped out her long, sleek hair and designer clothes for a more subtle look that saw her rocking short curly hair and a brown printed blouse. Sofia's preferred dramatic makeup was also replaced in favor of a more natural look that focused on a good base and not much else.

The 49-year-old's makeunder comes courtesy of her highly anticipated role in the new Netflix limited series Griselda, which sees Sofia take on the lead role of Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco.

The streaming service released the first look photo of Sofia as Griselda, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history, on Twitter on Wednesday.

"A devoted mother, Blanco's lethal blend of charm and unsuspected savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the 'Godmother,'" the official description from Netflix reads.

Sofia looks so different in her new role

Fans were blown away by Sofia's transformation, with one responding: "Did not recognize her at all!" "Wow! It's a totally different Gloria," a second said, referencing Sofia's character in Modern Family. A third simply added: "This is going to be good."

The show was first announced in November, with Sofia also serving as an executive producer on the series.

Sofia usually has a much more glam appearance

Speaking of her role at the time, Sofia said: "Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about."

Along with the first look, Netflix also announced additional casting for the show, with Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Davila, Gabriel Sloyer, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Martin Rodriguez, José Zúñiga signing on.

