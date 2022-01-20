Elizabeth Hurley shows off blonde hair transformation – and she looks like a goddess The star got her hair done at The Courtyard by Paollo in London

Elizabeth Hurley's gorgeous glossy hair has always been a talking point – but now more than ever after the star added blonde highlights to her gorgeous mane.

The mother-of-one shared her new look on Wednesday, by posting a picture of herself and celebrity hairdresser Paollo Sagerah on her Stories.

"Thank you xxx," she simply wrote alongside it. Paolo, however, shared the same picture and further explained what he had done to Elizabeth's hair.

"Cool Bronde for stunning @elizabethhurley1 this colour is gorgeous on you. #thecourtyardbypaollosagerah #hairbypaollosagerah," he captioned the picture. In a further comment he shared, he wrote several hashtags such as "brunettestoblond" and "besthaircolor".

Paollo showed off Elizabeth's new hair colour

Followers of the hairdresser, whose salon is based in Chelsea, London, loved the result and rushed to compliment the star.

"She looks incredible!!!" wrote one, whilst another added: "BOOOM!!! Totally magical."

A third remarked: "That woman is not ageing at all."

It's no surprise that Elizabeth looks incredible for 56 years old; the mother-of-one enjoys a very healthy lifestyle.

The actress has previously revealed the 'secret' to her incredible figure

Speaking about the "secret" to her trim figure, she has previously revealed that it's really a combination of three small things: "Making more time for exercise, eating nutritious foods, and taking the time to do relaxing activities."

Of what she eats, she previously told The Cut: "I like simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives. When I'm at home in the country, I always try and eat food that's grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables."

She continued: "All through summer we eat fruit and vegetables from my own garden. I used to have a small organic farm, and all the meat my son ate was from the farm. Obviously, that's not possible for most people, but supporting local farmers wherever you live is a good thing."