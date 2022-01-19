On Wednesday afternoon, Victoria Beckham shared a unique throwback photograph and we can't get over her hair! In the snap, VB was with designer Marc Jacobs, and sitting on late fashion icon Andre Leon Talley's lap at a fashion show, wearing a sleek Roland Mouret dress, and her hair was cut in a short, pixie crop style.

We hardly recognised the mum-of-four; we are so used to her famous long locks, or even her Posh Spice bob, so this picture really shocked us. Doesn't it suit her? We think the fashion mogul should take the plunge and do it again.

The picture was a sweet tribute to Andre, who tragically passed away on 18th January. An Instagram picture was uploaded in his memory on his account and the message read:

"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of André Leon Talley on January 18, 2022 in New York. Mr. Talley was the larger-than-life, longtime creative director at Vogue during its rise to dominance as the world's fashion bible."

Victoria shared this sweet snap with her, Marc Jacobs and the late Andre Leon Talley

"Over the past five decades as an international icon was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso, Diane von Furstenberg, Bethann Hardison, Manolo Blahnik and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers. His byline appeared in Vanity Fair, HG, Interview, Ebony and Women's Wear Daily and he was the editor of Numero Russia."

Andre Leon Talley died on 18 January

"Mr. Talley wrote several books, including Valentino, A.L.T.: A Memoir, A.L.T. 365+ and Little Black Dress for Assouline, and contributed to Valentino: At the Emperor’s Table and Cartier Panthère."

"He was the subject of the documentary The Gospel According to André and his recent memoir, The Chiffon Trenches became a New York Times Best Seller. In 2014, he was named artistic director of Zappos Couture, and he has been on the Board of Trustees of Savannah College of Art and Design since 2000. Mr. Talley was awarded the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the French Republic in 2020 and the North Carolina Governor's award for literature in 2021. He was a long-standing member of Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church. #thechiffontrenches"

