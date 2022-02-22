Drew Barrymore overwhelmed with fan and celebrity love for special birthday selfie The talk show host turns 47

Drew Barrymore gave fans a delightful surprise after the holiday weekend with a beautiful snapshot to celebrate her special day.

The actress took to social media to share a selfie of herself for her birthday in all her fresh-faced glory, looking as radiant as ever in her bathroom.

"2 22 22 this is 47!" she simply captioned her breathtaking shot, and many of her fans and famous friends took to the comments to send her some lovely birthday wishes.

"Happy Birthday, you Magical Creature!!! I LOVE YOU! Always have, always will," Reese Witherspoon wrote, with LeAnn Rimes saying: "Happy Birthday! What a badass bday to have!!!"

"Oyy! Happy birthday mama! Let's celebrate when I come back from filming," Padma Lakshmi added, with frequent The Drew Barrymore Show co-star Ross Matthews, among many others, simply writing: "BIRTHDAY GIRL!!!!!!!!!!!"

One fan commented: "Happy birthday @drewbarrymore 47 has never looked so good," with another saying: "And it's looking damn good on you! Happy Birthday Drew," and a third also commenting: "Yaasss queennn happy birthday."

Drew marked her birthday with a fresh-faced selfie

The actress and TV host, who turns 47, has a lot more to celebrate as well this year, as she will soon mark the 40th anniversary of the movie E.T. in which she starred when she was seven years old.

But she won't be alone as Drew told People she'll be watching it with her daughters and the film's creator, Steven Speilberg, too!

In an interview with the magazine, Drew shared rare insight into her relationship with the famed director, and went as far as to call him a "father figure."

"I've actually been speaking with Steven Spielberg about it," she said about the impending anniversary. "He calls my girls who he held when they were babies, and he's known them throughout their lives.

The actress will also be celebrating the anniversary of E.T.

"I do want to revel in this moment with them and include them and celebrate with Steven."

She continued: "He's a big father figure to me. So he's like, 'We're not missing this moment with your kids.' I'm like, 'Okay. You're right. We can't. You're right.'"

