Drew Barrymore looks unrecognisable after wild grey hair transformation

Drew Barrymore got into the spirit of Halloween by transforming into an older version of herself – complete with bouffant grey hair!

The actress shared a snap from the set of The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, which sees her sporting aging makeup, a silver sparkly shirt, ornate silver earrings, and a large silver flower pinned to her top – but the highlight was certainly her wild mane.

WATCH: Drew Barrymore brings back iconic prom dress

Drew typically sports long, wavy brunette locks but her fans were blown away by her hair transformation, with many giving her temporary look their seal of approval.

"OMG this hair is my dream," exclaimed one excited follower. A second said: "FAB U LOUS!" A third added: "LOVE your hair. Like Margaret Thatcher in space."

Drew was posing alongside co-star Ross Matthews, who too looked very different, against a starry backdrop.

The duo have filmed a Halloween special that sees them done costumes from the 1920s, 50s, 80s, and 90s, as well as the future.

Drew looked so different with grey hair

Teasing the segment on Instagram, Drew wrote: "@helloross in future news. Tune in TODAY @thedrewbarrymoreshow TO SEE THE HALLOWEEN TIME TRAVEL ps there is always good news to be found in any day past present or future in #DREWSNEWS."

Drew's new look comes after she wowed fans in a pair of silky, pinstripe, flowing trousers and coordinating jacket on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

Drew and Ross underwent many transformations for a Halloween special

The Charlie's Angels star teamed her ensemble with a black lace camisole and chunky chain necklace, wearing her hair loose in curls with a mauve lip and glowing complexion.

Sharing a photo of her outfit on Instagram, Drew wrote: "Back at @fallontonight! Happy as a clam! Go Sox."

Her fans loved her simple but elegant attire, with one responding to the photo: "So gorgeous!!!!! I love that outfit!!!" A second said: "Yesss! Love this and you're an inspiration." A third added: "Stunner," and a fourth simply wrote: "Gorge!"

