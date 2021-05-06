Fans get glimpse of Kate Middleton's elegant at-home hairstyle - and it's stunning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge appeared in some beautiful new photographs on Wednesday, as she spoke with community nurse midwife Harriet Nayiga to mark the International Day of the Midwife.

Many fans couldn't help but notice Kate's hair in one of the shots, too, since it was pulled back into a chic half-up style with her usual bouncy texture.

"Look at her hair... wow, just simply beautiful," one commented, with another writing: "Kate is totally portraying HAIR GOALS!" A further fan added: "Amazing work! On a side note, the Duchess has a beautiful hairstyle! I'm going to try that on my daughter's hair..."

Kate sported a pretty, pinned-back look

We're not surprised so many were taken by the look - and since the photograph was taken from behind, we can get a good glimpse of the hairstyle, which appears to have been pinned in place with some select grips that match Kate's warm brown colour.

Amanda Tucker, who often styles the Duchess' famous locks, is known to use Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom, which is great for taming frizz - while she sets styles with a classic can of L'Oréal Elnett. We bet fans will be rushing to buy their own after seeing these new snaps!

The royal wore a bold blue Zara blazer for her interview with Harriet, which appears in the May edition of the Nursing Times.

L'Oréal Elnett hairspray, £5.26, Look Fantastic

An Instagram caption to go alongside the post read: "Today is the International Day of the Midwife... the Duchess has marked the completion of Nursing Now, a three year global campaign to raise the status and profile of nursing, by interviewing midwife Harriet Nayiga for the May edition of Nursing Times.

"Harriet spoke to The Duchess about her work in Uganda as a nurse and as the founder of MILCOT (Midwife-led Community Transformation), a community organisation providing advice and support for vulnerable women and girls."

