Louise Redknapp stuns with super-short black hair transformation The former Strictly star looked so different

Louise Redknapp showed off a very different look on Friday after revealing a dramatic hair transformation.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star – who usually sports long, honey blonde locks – was almost unrecognisable after she unveiled jaw-length, jet-black hair with a choppy micro fringe. Not only did her mane look different, but Louise also sported eerie black contact lenses to match!

However, the singer's change in appearance was only temporary and was actually first debuted in 1997 at the height of her solo success.

Louise shared a throwback clip on Instagram of the music video for her single, Arms Around the World, in which she sported the daring look, to mark Earth Day, an annual event on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

Fans loved the trip down memory lane, with one commenting: "Very cute... look at that darling face!"

Louise looked very different with her edgy black hair

A second said: "Loved this song and this whole album!" A third gushed: "You have always had loving arms around you, and you are my world."

When Louise isn't wowing fans with her eye-catching looks of the past, she's stunning them with perfect party outfits.

Louise has barely aged a day since her 1997 music video

Just recently, she celebrated a close friend's birthday in a dreamy chic outfit, with the highlight of her ensemble being a daring black patent leather mini skirt.

Her toned legs and trim waist made such an impact that she kept the rest of her outfit simple – a plain black T-shirt, black heels, and a chunky gold bracelet to complement her golden highlights.

Louise recently shared with HELLO! how she manages to get her outfits right each time without going over the top.

She explained: "I always say mix things up, so for instance, if I’m wearing a really dressy tight leather pencil skirt with a high slit, I would put it on with a relaxed T-shirt and oversized blazer, so I only really have one piece that’s super smart."

