Louise Redknapp and her youngest son look like hair twins in rare snap The former Eternal singer and her son are the cutest pair…

Louise Redknapp often keeps her sons off her social media page to protect their privacy, but sometimes she shares a rare picture of the boys. On Sunday, we were delighted to see a lovely selfie of her and her youngest child, Beau.

She simply captioned the shot "Sundays" with a blue heart. In the picture, the pair were both were sporting black jumpers, hugely similar expressions and both boasted lovely blonde hair. Twins!

Fans took to the comment section in their droves. One follower wrote: "Mum and son, beautiful!" Another added: "Awww looks like mum and dad's handsome boy!" and a third quipped: "So cute!"

Lately Louise has been sporting a high ponytail, which is giving us serious Ariana Grande vibes, and we love it! Also, last week she wore her mane in a lovely beachy wave too. Hair goals, don't you think?

The mother-of-two is quite laid-back with her hair, having told Cosmopolitan that she doesn't like to fuss over it too much. "I'm a bit of a wash and go type of person, but Philip Kingsley products are brilliant for fine hair like mine."

Louise often switches her hair up

The 46-year-old always looks fresh faced and glowing, and famously favours the natural makeup look. She previously said that she looks to certain celebrities for beauty inspiration. "Keira Knightley always looks fabulous – although it helps to be twenty-something!"

Speaking about her minimal makeup approach, she explained: "I really believe less is more. When you get older, too much makeup can be ageing, and when you're young, you should enjoy the fact your skin is free from lines and wrinkles rather than overloading it with products. I think wearing less makeup can seem a bit scary for some women because we get so used to seeing ourselves look a certain way. You have to learn to see yourself without it, and you'll probably get lots of compliments about how nice and fresh you look."