Louise Redknapp always looks totally gorgeous. We are used to seeing her classic beauty look; minimal makeup, glowing skin, and straight highlighted hair. So when the star shared a snap of her wearing her blonde mane in a seriously curly style on Sunday evening, we were shocked!

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two uploaded a mirror selfie of herself sporting a slightly crimped style, whilst being backstage at the 9 to 5 The Musical she stars in. She wrote: "Thank you Bradford you were great. Homeward bound, see you soon Edinburgh."

We are loving this textured look - very surfer chic!

The 46-year-old recently shared her beauty tips and they are pretty easy to follow.

Check out Louise' curly hair!

Last week, Louise posted a picture of one of her new favourite products, the Murad Nutrient Charged Water Gel.

The star normally rocks her hair in a sleek and straight style

Louise captioned the post: "I like to share great finds and I'm loving this @muradskincareuk hydration gel…so nice".

The iconic gel is charged with a mix of peptides, vitamins and minerals, to intensely hydrate whilst also strengthening the skin's barrier. It can help alleviate dryness and the appearance of wrinkles, by plumping and smoothing the look of your skin.

Louise has opened up about her skin in the past, sharing that she struggles with pigmentation, especially over the summer months.

Sharing a close-up snap of her face, the singer went makeup-free for a photo and wrote: "When the suns out so are the freckles and unfortunately #pigmentation I get asked so much about mine and I just do my best to wear factor every day".

We think it's incredible Louise has been brave enough to open up about the common skin condition, and always think the star looks absolutely incredible regardless.

